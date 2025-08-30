Mirion Technologies, Inc. $MIR Shares Bought by Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C.

Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 450,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. owned 0.19% of Mirion Technologies worth $6,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MIR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Mirion Technologies by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Mirion Technologies by 162.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 4,120 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Mirion Technologies by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 140,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 16,910 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mirion Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $635,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Mirion Technologies by 153.2% in the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 165,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,894,000 after purchasing an additional 100,367 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

Mirion Technologies Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of Mirion Technologies stock opened at $20.48 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 682.63 and a beta of 0.83. Mirion Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.11 and a 1-year high of $22.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Mirion Technologies ( NYSE:MIR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $222.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.78 million. Mirion Technologies had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 1.12%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. Mirion Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.480-0.520 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mirion Technologies, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

MIR has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target (up previously from $17.00) on shares of Mirion Technologies in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Mirion Technologies in a report on Monday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Mirion Technologies from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Mirion Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Mirion Technologies from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mirion Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mirion Technologies news, CEO Thomas D. Logan sold 325,000 shares of Mirion Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total transaction of $6,925,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 3,742,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,748,519.55. The trade was a 7.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Mirion Technologies

Mirion Technologies, Inc provides radiation detection, measurement, analysis, and monitoring products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Finland, China, Belgium, Netherlands, Estonia, South Korea, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Medical and Technologies.

