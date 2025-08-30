Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. Lowers Holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. $TNDM

Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. decreased its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Free Report) by 37.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 495,229 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 295,318 shares during the quarter. Tandem Diabetes Care comprises about 1.0% of Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. owned about 0.74% of Tandem Diabetes Care worth $9,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 34.9% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 2,863,987 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $54,874,000 after purchasing an additional 740,499 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,723,715 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $98,108,000 after purchasing an additional 337,026 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 9.7% in the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,706,915 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $32,704,000 after purchasing an additional 151,106 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 189.0% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,661,013 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $59,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 0.7% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,477,108 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $28,301,000 after purchasing an additional 10,753 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Leigh Vosseller purchased 13,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.89 per share, with a total value of $149,410.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer owned 25,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,566.20. This trade represents a 115.68% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John F. Sheridan purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.23 per share, with a total value of $102,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 106,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,087,725.21. This trade represents a 10.38% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care Stock Performance

Shares of TNDM opened at $12.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a one year low of $9.98 and a one year high of $47.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $845.29 million, a P/E ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.77 and a 200 day moving average of $18.99.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The medical device company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.08). Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 20.51% and a negative return on equity of 65.40%. The company had revenue of $240.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.47) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post -1.68 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $10.35 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Lake Street Capital cut Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Tandem Diabetes Care from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.47.

Tandem Diabetes Care Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technology solutions for people living with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform for managing insulin delivery and display continuous glucose monitoring sensor information directly on the pump home screen; and Tandem Mobi insulin pump, an automated insulin delivery system.

