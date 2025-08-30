Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. Makes New Investment in WNS (Holdings) Limited $WNS

Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 65,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,997,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of WNS by 234.5% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 175,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,786,000 after buying an additional 122,971 shares during the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD purchased a new position in shares of WNS during the first quarter worth about $5,197,000. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in shares of WNS by 24.5% during the first quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in shares of WNS by 65.7% during the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 149,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,213,000 after buying an additional 59,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of WNS by 11.2% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

Get WNS alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WNS shares. Baird R W lowered WNS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $76.50 price target (down previously from $80.00) on shares of WNS in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on WNS in a report on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $76.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research lowered WNS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.13.

WNS Price Performance

Shares of WNS opened at $75.49 on Friday. WNS has a twelve month low of $42.62 and a twelve month high of $75.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.05. WNS had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 12.11%.The company had revenue of $339.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that WNS will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

WNS Company Profile

(Free Report)

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through TSLU, MRHP, HCLS, and BFSI segments. It engages in diversified business, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure, utilities, shipping, and logistics; healthcare and life sciences; banking, financial services, and insurance; and Hi-tech and professional services, as well as procurement.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WNS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WNS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.