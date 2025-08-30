Head to Head Survey: TWFG (NASDAQ:TWFG) & Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR)

TWFG (NASDAQ:TWFG – Get Free Report) and Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

75.7% of Oscar Health shares are held by institutional investors. 66.5% of TWFG shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.4% of Oscar Health shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for TWFG and Oscar Health, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TWFG 0 4 4 0 2.50 Oscar Health 5 4 0 0 1.44

Profitability

TWFG currently has a consensus target price of $34.57, indicating a potential upside of 30.75%. Oscar Health has a consensus target price of $12.07, indicating a potential downside of 27.52%. Given TWFG’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe TWFG is more favorable than Oscar Health.

This table compares TWFG and Oscar Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TWFG 2.74% 7.82% 6.58% Oscar Health -1.50% -13.78% -2.99%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TWFG and Oscar Health”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TWFG $203.76 million 7.28 $2.74 million $0.41 64.49 Oscar Health $9.18 billion 0.47 $25.43 million ($0.81) -20.56

Oscar Health has higher revenue and earnings than TWFG. Oscar Health is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TWFG, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

TWFG beats Oscar Health on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TWFG

TWFG, Inc. operates an independent distribution platform for personal and commercial insurance products in the United States. Its personal and commercial insurance products include auto, home, renters, life, health, motorcycle, umbrella, boat, recreational vehicle, flood, wind, event, luxury item, general liability, property, business auto, workers’ compensation, business owner policy, and professional liability insurance products, as well as commercial bonds and group benefits. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in The Woodlands, Texas. TWFG, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Bunch Family Holdings, LLC.

About Oscar Health

Oscar Health, Inc. operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers health plans in individual and small group markets, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform that help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care. It also provides reinsurance products. The company was formerly known as Mulberry Health Inc. and changed its name to Oscar Health, Inc. in January 2021. Oscar Health, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

