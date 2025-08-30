Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) versus American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Head-To-Head Analysis

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Get Free Report) and American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Office Properties Income Trust and American Homes 4 Rent’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Office Properties Income Trust alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Office Properties Income Trust -62.99% -25.56% -8.02% American Homes 4 Rent 23.72% 5.60% 3.29%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Office Properties Income Trust and American Homes 4 Rent”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Office Properties Income Trust $501.98 million 0.03 -$136.11 million ($4.90) -0.04 American Homes 4 Rent $1.73 billion 7.69 $412.43 million $1.11 32.27

American Homes 4 Rent has higher revenue and earnings than Office Properties Income Trust. Office Properties Income Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American Homes 4 Rent, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Office Properties Income Trust has a beta of 1.57, indicating that its stock price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Homes 4 Rent has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Office Properties Income Trust and American Homes 4 Rent, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Office Properties Income Trust 0 0 0 0 0.00 American Homes 4 Rent 0 6 7 0 2.54

American Homes 4 Rent has a consensus price target of $41.00, suggesting a potential upside of 14.45%. Given American Homes 4 Rent’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe American Homes 4 Rent is more favorable than Office Properties Income Trust.

Dividends

Office Properties Income Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 18.7%. American Homes 4 Rent pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Office Properties Income Trust pays out -0.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. American Homes 4 Rent pays out 108.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. American Homes 4 Rent has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years. Office Properties Income Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

64.4% of Office Properties Income Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.9% of American Homes 4 Rent shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Office Properties Income Trust shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.3% of American Homes 4 Rent shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

American Homes 4 Rent beats Office Properties Income Trust on 14 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Office Properties Income Trust

(Get Free Report)

Office Properties Income Trust is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, and leases office buildings to single tenants and multi-tenant buildings. The company was founded on February 17, 2009 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

About American Homes 4 Rent

(Get Free Report)

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Receive News & Ratings for Office Properties Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Office Properties Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.