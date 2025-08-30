SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF $SPSM is Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,614,291 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 102,520 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF accounts for 9.9% of Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $65,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPSM. SOL Capital Management CO increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 23,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 14,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 9,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centennial Bank AR lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 158.1% in the 1st quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

SPSM stock opened at $46.04 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $34.79 and a 1 year high of $50.03. The firm has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.99.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks selected by the S&P Committee. SPSM was launched on Jul 8, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

