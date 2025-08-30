DAQO New Energy (NYSE:DQ) & International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Critical Contrast

DAQO New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Get Free Report) and International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares DAQO New Energy and International Flavors & Fragrances’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DAQO New Energy -65.64% -6.54% -5.97% International Flavors & Fragrances -3.48% 7.95% 3.97%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for DAQO New Energy and International Flavors & Fragrances, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DAQO New Energy 0 1 4 2 3.14 International Flavors & Fragrances 1 2 12 0 2.73

Earnings and Valuation

DAQO New Energy currently has a consensus target price of $26.10, indicating a potential upside of 1.98%. International Flavors & Fragrances has a consensus target price of $92.36, indicating a potential upside of 36.92%. Given International Flavors & Fragrances’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe International Flavors & Fragrances is more favorable than DAQO New Energy.

This table compares DAQO New Energy and International Flavors & Fragrances”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DAQO New Energy $592.96 million 2.89 -$345.21 million ($5.84) -4.38 International Flavors & Fragrances $11.48 billion 1.51 $243.00 million ($1.55) -43.52

International Flavors & Fragrances has higher revenue and earnings than DAQO New Energy. International Flavors & Fragrances is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DAQO New Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

47.2% of DAQO New Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.0% of International Flavors & Fragrances shares are held by institutional investors. 24.3% of DAQO New Energy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of International Flavors & Fragrances shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

DAQO New Energy has a beta of 0.48, meaning that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, International Flavors & Fragrances has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

International Flavors & Fragrances beats DAQO New Energy on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DAQO New Energy

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp. in August 2009. Daqo New Energy Corp. was founded in 2006 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc. engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division. The Health & Biosciences business consists of a biotechnology-driven portfolio of enzymes, food cultures, probiotics and specialty ingredients for food, home and personal care, and health and wellness applications. The Scent business creates fragrance compounds, fragrance ingredients and cosmetic ingredients that are integral elements in the world’s finest perfumes and best-known household and personal care products. The Pharma Solutions business produces a vast portfolio including cellulosics and seaweed-based pharma excipients, used to improve the functionality and delivery of active pharmaceutical ingredients, including controlled or modified drug release formulations, and enabling. The company was founded in 1833 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

