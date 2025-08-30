Bank of America Issues Positive Forecast for IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) Stock Price

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG – Free Report) (NYSE:IAG) had its target price lifted by Bank of America from C$13.00 to C$15.50 in a report released on Friday morning,BayStreet.CA reports.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares raised their target price on IAMGOLD from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Raymond James Financial upgraded IAMGOLD to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$14.17.
Iamgold Corp is a mid-tier gold mining company operating in three regions globally North America, South America and West Africa. Within these regions, the company is developing potential mining districts that encompass operating mines and construction, development and exploration projects. The company’s operating mines include Essakane in Burkina Faso, Rosebel in Suriname and Westwood in Canada.
