Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Price Target Raised to C$104.00 at Scotiabank

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Free Report) (NYSE:TD) had its price target upped by Scotiabank from C$95.00 to C$104.00 in a report released on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on TD. Barclays upped their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$97.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$103.00 to C$117.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$109.00 to C$113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$99.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$107.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$99.92.

Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at C$103.12 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$101.33 and a 200-day moving average of C$92.49. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of C$73.22 and a 1 year high of C$108.68. The company has a market capitalization of C$177.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.86.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st were issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

In related news, Senior Officer Kelvin Vi Luan Tran sold 9,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$94.98, for a total value of C$912,947.76. Also, Senior Officer Paul Martyn Clark sold 16,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$94.87, for a total transaction of C$1,606,718.32. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$24,666.20. This trade represents a 98.49% decrease in their position. Insiders have sold a total of 32,820 shares of company stock worth $3,130,935 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Toronto-Dominion is one of Canada’s two largest banks and operates three business segments: Canadian retail banking, U.S. retail banking, and wholesale banking. The bank’s U.S. operations span from Maine to Florida, with a strong presence in the Northeast. It also has a 13% ownership stake in Charles Schwab.

