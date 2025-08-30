Insider Selling: Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) SVP Sells 2,025 Shares of Stock

Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Get Free Report) SVP Brian Dowd sold 2,025 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $223,074.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 14,685 shares in the company, valued at $1,617,699.60. The trade was a 12.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Granite Construction Trading Down 1.7%

GVA stock opened at $108.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.59. Granite Construction Incorporated has a 52 week low of $69.08 and a 52 week high of $112.16. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 35.30 and a beta of 1.39.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The construction company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.16. Granite Construction had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 21.64%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. Granite Construction’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Granite Construction has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Granite Construction Incorporated will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Granite Construction Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Granite Construction

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio is 16.99%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Granite Construction by 0.8% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 32,246 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,015,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Granite Construction by 4.5% during the second quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Granite Construction by 68.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,499 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 2,231 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury grew its stake in Granite Construction by 14.0% during the second quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 15,456 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP grew its stake in Granite Construction by 59.4% during the second quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 100,554 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,402,000 after buying an additional 37,452 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on GVA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Granite Construction from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Granite Construction from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $76.00.

About Granite Construction

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor in the United States. It operates through two segments: Construction and Materials segments. The Construction segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public and water-related construction for municipal agencies, commercial water suppliers, industrial facilities, and energy companies; and construction of various complex projects, including infrastructure/site development, mining, public safety, tunnel, solar storage, and power related projects.

