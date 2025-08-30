Insider Selling: Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) CEO Sells 5,259 Shares of Stock

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Free Report) CEO Patrick Zalupski sold 5,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.09, for a total value of $147,725.31. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,946,898 shares in the company, valued at $54,688,364.82. The trade was a 0.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Dream Finders Homes Trading Down 0.7%

NASDAQ DFH opened at $27.72 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.10. Dream Finders Homes, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.65 and a 12-month high of $39.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.90.

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.08). Dream Finders Homes had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 7.65%.During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Dream Finders Homes, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dream Finders Homes

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DFH. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Dream Finders Homes by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 121,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after buying an additional 28,838 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Dream Finders Homes by 274.7% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 26,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 19,625 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Dream Finders Homes by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after buying an additional 15,008 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Dream Finders Homes by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 684,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,935,000 after buying an additional 159,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Dream Finders Homes by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Dream Finders Homes in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dream Finders Homes presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

About Dream Finders Homes

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Homes LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Southeast, Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, and Financial Services. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes, as well as active adult homes and custom homes in Florida, Texas, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Colorado, and the Washington, DC metropolitan area.

Featured Stories

