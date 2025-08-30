Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) CFO Sells $127,568.00 in Stock

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) CFO Fawwad Qureshi sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.56, for a total transaction of $127,568.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 6,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $293,907.56. This trade represents a 30.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Fawwad Qureshi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 29th, Fawwad Qureshi sold 2,534 shares of Trupanion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.31, for a total transaction of $122,417.54.

Trupanion Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TRUP opened at $46.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 178.31 and a beta of 1.78. Trupanion, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.00 and a fifty-two week high of $57.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Trupanion ( NASDAQ:TRUP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $353.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.73 million. Trupanion had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 3.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. Trupanion has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts expect that Trupanion, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TRUP shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Trupanion to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on shares of Trupanion from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Trupanion from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trupanion

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Palisade Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Trupanion by 36.7% in the first quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP now owns 244,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,107,000 after buying an additional 65,653 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Trupanion by 112.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 273,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,204,000 after acquiring an additional 144,828 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Trupanion by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 368,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,749,000 after buying an additional 30,549 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Trupanion by 368.2% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 841,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,548,000 after buying an additional 661,559 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new stake in Trupanion during the 1st quarter worth about $439,000.

Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Continental Europe, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

Further Reading

