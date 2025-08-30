James Hillebrand Sells 2,162 Shares of Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) Stock

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Free Report) CEO James Hillebrand sold 2,162 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.32, for a total value of $180,137.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 107,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,939,569.44. This trade represents a 1.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Stock Yards Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SYBT opened at $80.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.98. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.35 and a 52 week high of $83.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 0.74.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.10. Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 23.86%.The firm had revenue of $97.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.32 million. Analysts predict that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stock Yards Bancorp Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stock Yards Bancorp

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This is a positive change from Stock Yards Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Stock Yards Bancorp’s payout ratio is 29.43%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 1,405.6% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,084 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $105,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,537 shares of the bank’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors own 56.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SYBT shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Stock Yards Bancorp from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen cut Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Stock Yards Bancorp from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.75.

About Stock Yards Bancorp

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides various financial services for individuals, corporations, and others in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking, and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment offers a range of loan and deposit products to individual consumers and businesses in all its markets through retail lending, mortgage banking, deposit services, online banking, mobile banking, private banking, commercial lending, commercial real estate lending, leasing, treasury management services, merchant services, international banking, correspondent banking, and other banking services.

