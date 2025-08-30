Bradley Vizi Sells 7,289 Shares of RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) Stock

RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT – Get Free Report) Chairman Bradley Vizi sold 7,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.51, for a total transaction of $200,520.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 1,531,951 shares in the company, valued at $42,143,972.01. This represents a 0.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

RCM Technologies Stock Down 0.3%

NASDAQ:RCMT opened at $27.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.00. The company has a market capitalization of $201.03 million, a PE ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. RCM Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.18 and a 1-year high of $28.27.

Get RCM Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of RCM Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

Institutional Trading of RCM Technologies

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey purchased a new stake in RCM Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of RCM Technologies by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of RCM Technologies by 1,241.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RCM Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of RCM Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. 43.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RCM Technologies

(Get Free Report)

RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Life Sciences and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RCM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RCM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.