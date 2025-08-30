Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) CEO Sells $163,415.64 in Stock

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Free Report) CEO Patrick Zalupski sold 5,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.74, for a total transaction of $163,415.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,952,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,104,992.18. This trade represents a 0.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Dream Finders Homes Stock Down 0.7%
Shares of NASDAQ DFH opened at $27.72 on Friday. Dream Finders Homes, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.65 and a 52 week high of $39.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.90.
Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.08). Dream Finders Homes had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 30.18%. Dream Finders Homes’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Dream Finders Homes, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DFH. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 121,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after buying an additional 28,838 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 274.7% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 26,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 19,625 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after buying an additional 15,008 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 684,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,935,000 after buying an additional 159,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.55% of the company’s stock.
Dream Finders Homes Company Profile
Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Homes LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Southeast, Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, and Financial Services. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes, as well as active adult homes and custom homes in Florida, Texas, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Colorado, and the Washington, DC metropolitan area.
