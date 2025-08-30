Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Reduce” by the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $406.60.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Medpace in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $366.00 price objective (up from $283.00) on shares of Medpace in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Medpace from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Medpace from $300.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Medpace from $298.00 to $436.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd.

In other news, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 7,500 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.14, for a total value of $3,376,050.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 57,500 shares in the company, valued at $25,883,050. This trade represents a 11.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Cornelius P. Mccarthy III sold 1,662 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.04, for a total transaction of $772,896.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 10,197 shares in the company, valued at $4,742,012.88. This trade represents a 14.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 115,070 shares of company stock valued at $52,085,751 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MEDP. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medpace by 64.9% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 94 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its position in Medpace by 244.8% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Medpace by 47.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Medpace during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its position in Medpace by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MEDP stock opened at $475.51 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $395.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $339.36. Medpace has a 52 week low of $250.05 and a 52 week high of $501.30.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $603.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.70 million. Medpace had a net margin of 18.74% and a return on equity of 67.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.75 EPS. Medpace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.760-14.53 EPS. Analysts forecast that Medpace will post 12.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

