Jump Financial LLC Makes New $1.02 Million Investment in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR

Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 9,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,016,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mullooly Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $709,778,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 105.3% during the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 3,883,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $406,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991,742 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 10,973.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,954,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $204,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936,632 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,066,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,694,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 39,050,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,083,521,000 after purchasing an additional 923,688 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IJR opened at $118.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $89.22 and a 1 year high of $128.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.64.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

