Brokerages Set Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) PT at $65.78

Shares of Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $65.7778.

Several research analysts have commented on FLS shares. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Flowserve from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Flowserve from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Mizuho set a $60.00 price objective on Flowserve in a report on Friday, May 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Flowserve from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th.

Get Flowserve alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on FLS

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Kirk Wilson sold 10,000 shares of Flowserve stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total value of $532,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 37,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,979,571.12. This trade represents a 21.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 302,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Flowserve by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Flowserve by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Flowserve during the 1st quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Flowserve by 453.3% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 170,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,402,000 after buying an additional 139,939 shares during the last quarter. 93.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flowserve Trading Down 1.9%

FLS opened at $53.66 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.42. The company has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.28. Flowserve has a 52 week low of $37.34 and a 52 week high of $65.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Flowserve had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 6.28%. Analysts forecast that Flowserve will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Flowserve Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 26th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.01%.

Flowserve Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services; and equipment services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines and in the oil and gas production and process markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Flowserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.