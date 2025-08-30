Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

KROS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 30th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Keros Therapeutics from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Bank of America lowered Keros Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on Keros Therapeutics from $41.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ KROS opened at $15.21 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $617.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.07, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.33. Keros Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $9.12 and a 12 month high of $72.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.13.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.14) by $0.38. Keros Therapeutics had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 2.96%. The business had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.25) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 49002.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Keros Therapeutics will post -4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Keros Therapeutics by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,566,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,151,000 after purchasing an additional 609,212 shares in the last quarter. Braidwell LP lifted its holdings in Keros Therapeutics by 167.9% in the 4th quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 1,894,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187,199 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Keros Therapeutics by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. now owns 1,687,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,707,000 after purchasing an additional 163,403 shares in the last quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Keros Therapeutics by 6,294.5% in the 1st quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,486,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Keros Therapeutics by 882.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,224,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,519 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with disorders that are linked to dysfunctional signaling of the transforming growth factor-beta family of proteins in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, as well as in patients with myelofibrosis.

