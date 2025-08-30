Financial Contrast: SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) vs. PROS (NYSE:PRO)

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) and PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

SS&C Technologies has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PROS has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for SS&C Technologies and PROS, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SS&C Technologies 0 2 5 1 2.88 PROS 0 3 5 0 2.63

Valuation and Earnings

SS&C Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $97.38, indicating a potential upside of 9.83%. PROS has a consensus target price of $25.86, indicating a potential upside of 66.86%. Given PROS’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe PROS is more favorable than SS&C Technologies.

This table compares SS&C Technologies and PROS”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SS&C Technologies $5.88 billion 3.68 $760.50 million $3.19 27.79 PROS $330.37 million 2.26 -$20.48 million ($0.22) -70.44

SS&C Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than PROS. PROS is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SS&C Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares SS&C Technologies and PROS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SS&C Technologies 13.34% 18.92% 6.74% PROS -2.09% N/A -1.82%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

97.0% of SS&C Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.3% of PROS shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.4% of SS&C Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of PROS shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

SS&C Technologies beats PROS on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SS&C Technologies

(Get Free Report)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada. Its products include advent genesis, antares, asset allocators, AWD, axys, BANC mall, BRIX, DST vision, evare, lightning, and moxy. The company was founded by William Charles Stone in March 1986 and is headquartered in Windsor, CT.

About PROS

(Get Free Report)

PROS Holdings, Inc. provides software solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy in Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management, which enables businesses to optimize, personalize, and harmonize pricing. It also provides PROS Airline Revenue Optimization; PROS Airline Revenue Management solution that delivers algorithmic forecasting and network optimization for the travel industry; PROS Airline Real-Time Dynamic Pricing, which offers accurate booking class availability and seat prices; PROS Dynamic Ancillary Pricing, an AI-based reinforcement learning algorithm; PROS Airline Group Sales Optimizer that enables airlines and their travel agent partners to create and manage group bookings, contracts, policies, and payments; and PROS Corporate Sales, a solution that enables airlines to create commercial agreements with corporate customers. In addition, the company provides PROS Digital Retail, a configurable end-to-end solution for airlines to optimize the traveler experience from inspiration to post-trip; PROS Dynamic Offers; and PROS Digital Offer Marketing solutions comprising airTRFX, airModules, airWire, and airSEM platforms. Further, it provides software-related services, such as implementation, configuration, consulting, training, maintenance, and support services. The company markets and sells its solutions to customers in various industries, including automotive and industrial manufacturing, transportation and logistics, chemicals and energy, food and consumables, beverages, healthcare, insurance, technology, and travel through its direct sales force, partners, resellers, and systems integrators. PROS Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.