Head to Head Analysis: Babcock International Group (OTCMKTS:BCKIY) vs. Chiyoda (OTCMKTS:CHYCY)

Babcock International Group and Chiyoda are both construction companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Babcock International Group and Chiyoda”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Babcock International Group $6.16 billion 1.14 $315.25 million N/A N/A Chiyoda $3.00 billion 0.17 $178.11 million $0.29 6.72

Risk and Volatility

Babcock International Group has higher revenue and earnings than Chiyoda.

Babcock International Group has a beta of 1.53, indicating that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chiyoda has a beta of -0.07, indicating that its stock price is 107% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Babcock International Group and Chiyoda’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Babcock International Group N/A N/A N/A Chiyoda 6.83% 127.16% 6.60%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Babcock International Group and Chiyoda, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Babcock International Group 0 0 0 1 4.00 Chiyoda 0 0 0 0 0.00

Summary

Babcock International Group beats Chiyoda on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Babcock International Group

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-add services for aerospace, defense, and security in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australasia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Marine, Nuclear, Land, and Aviation. It designs, procures, operates, and manages critical utility and process equipment; offers asset management, defense and maritime training, information and intelligence, equipment and system, and facilities and infrastructure services, as well as naval platforms; and designs, manufactures, and provides through-life support for mechanical and electrical systems and equipment. The company also offers naval architecture, engineering, and project management services; submarines and complex engineering services in support of various decommissioning programs and projects, training and operation support, new build program management, and design and installation; critical vehicle fleet management, and equipment support and training services for military and civil customers; and designs, assesses, manufactures, installs, maintains, and decommissions vehicles for police, fire and ambulance, civil service, military, and other security-focused organizations. In addition, it provides plain line track renewal services; and engineering services for track projects, signaling, telecommunications, and on-track plants. Further, the company offers critical engineering services to defense and civil customers, including pilot training, equipment support, and airbase management, as well as operates aviation fleets that provide delivering emergency services. The company was founded in 1891 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Chiyoda

Chiyoda Corporation engages in the integrated engineering business in Japan and internationally. It offers consulting, planning, engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, and maintenance services for facilities related to gas, electricity, petroleum, petrochemical, chemical, pharmaceutical, antipollution, environment, preservation, and others. The company also explores for oil, gas, and other mineral resources, as well as invests in and finances exploration activities. Chiyoda Corporation was incorporated in 1948 and is headquartered in Yokohama, Japan.

