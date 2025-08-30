HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) & Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Head to Head Contrast

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Free Report) and Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares HighPeak Energy and Devon Energy”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HighPeak Energy $1.07 billion 0.91 $95.07 million $0.86 8.95 Devon Energy $15.94 billion 1.44 $2.89 billion $4.46 8.10

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Devon Energy has higher revenue and earnings than HighPeak Energy. Devon Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HighPeak Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

24.1% of HighPeak Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.7% of Devon Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 78.9% of HighPeak Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Devon Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

HighPeak Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Devon Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. HighPeak Energy pays out 18.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Devon Energy pays out 21.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. HighPeak Energy has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Devon Energy has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for HighPeak Energy and Devon Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HighPeak Energy 1 1 0 0 1.50 Devon Energy 0 10 16 0 2.62

HighPeak Energy presently has a consensus target price of $11.50, suggesting a potential upside of 49.35%. Devon Energy has a consensus target price of $44.15, suggesting a potential upside of 22.24%. Given HighPeak Energy’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe HighPeak Energy is more favorable than Devon Energy.

Profitability

This table compares HighPeak Energy and Devon Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HighPeak Energy 12.59% 7.10% 3.75% Devon Energy 16.57% 18.59% 8.95%

Risk & Volatility

HighPeak Energy has a beta of 1.06, indicating that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Devon Energy has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Devon Energy beats HighPeak Energy on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HighPeak Energy

HighPeak Energy, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

