Financial Analysis: Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) versus Ready Capital (NYSE:RC)

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT – Get Free Report) and Ready Capital (NYSE:RC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Dividends

Granite Point Mortgage Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.9%. Ready Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.7%. Granite Point Mortgage Trust pays out -9.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Ready Capital pays out -27.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Ready Capital is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Granite Point Mortgage Trust and Ready Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Granite Point Mortgage Trust 0 2 1 0 2.33 Ready Capital 1 5 1 0 2.00

Volatility & Risk

Granite Point Mortgage Trust presently has a consensus price target of $3.13, indicating a potential upside of 7.94%. Ready Capital has a consensus price target of $5.88, indicating a potential upside of 37.33%. Given Ready Capital’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ready Capital is more favorable than Granite Point Mortgage Trust.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a beta of 1.76, suggesting that its share price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ready Capital has a beta of 1.47, suggesting that its share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

51.6% of Granite Point Mortgage Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.9% of Ready Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 3.1% of Granite Point Mortgage Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Ready Capital shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Granite Point Mortgage Trust and Ready Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Granite Point Mortgage Trust -59.38% -26.91% -7.96% Ready Capital -40.59% 3.76% 0.72%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Granite Point Mortgage Trust and Ready Capital”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Granite Point Mortgage Trust $185.55 million 0.74 -$207.05 million ($2.12) -1.37 Ready Capital $896.97 million 0.78 -$435.76 million ($1.85) -2.31

Granite Point Mortgage Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ready Capital. Ready Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Granite Point Mortgage Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Ready Capital beats Granite Point Mortgage Trust on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Granite Point Mortgage Trust

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc., a real estate investment trust, originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. The company provides intermediate-term bridge or transitional financing for various purposes, including acquisitions, recapitalizations, and refinancing, as well as a range of business plans, including lease-up, renovation, repositioning, and repurposing of the commercial property. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Ready Capital

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It operates through two segments: LMM Commercial Real Estate and Small Business Lending. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services lower-to-middle-market (LLM) commercial real estate loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, construction loans, and mortgage-backed securities collateralized primarily by LLM loans, or other real estate-related investments. The LMM Commercial Real Estate segment originates LLM loans across the full life-cycle of an LLM property, including construction, bridge, stabilized, and agency loan origination channels. The Small Business Lending segment acquires, originates, and services owner-occupied loans guaranteed by the SBA under its SBA Section 7(a) Program; and acquires purchased future receivables. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT) and would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was formerly known as Sutherland Asset Management Corporation and changed its name to Ready Capital Corporation in September 2018. Ready Capital Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

