LyondellBasell Industries N.V. $LYB Shares Purchased by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 59.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,167 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 5,627 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3,502.2% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,015,528 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $141,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959,576 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 207.8% in the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,254,589 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $167,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522,043 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 137.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,760,045 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $123,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,169 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,239,562 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $650,465,000 after purchasing an additional 657,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,280,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $64.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, CEO Peter Z. E. Vanacker sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.57, for a total value of $1,071,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 160,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,590,003.07. This represents a 11.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Price Performance

NYSE LYB opened at $56.33 on Friday. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. has a 52 week low of $47.55 and a 52 week high of $99.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $18.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.15 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.09.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.25). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 0.74%.The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.24 EPS. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries N.V. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 25th will be given a $1.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 25th. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.7%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 711.69%.

About LyondellBasell Industries

(Free Report)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.