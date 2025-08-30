Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Boosts Holdings in Super Micro Computer, Inc. $SMCI

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 68.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,122 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,318 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $1,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, IMG Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Super Micro Computer by 90.7% during the 1st quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

Super Micro Computer Stock Down 5.5%

SMCI stock opened at $41.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.79 billion, a PE ratio of 25.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 5.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.99 and its 200 day moving average is $42.78. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a one year low of $17.25 and a one year high of $66.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Super Micro Computer ( NASDAQ:SMCI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.88 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.25 EPS. Super Micro Computer has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.400-0.520 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

SMCI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Super Micro Computer to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective (up previously from $37.00) on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Super Micro Computer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.31.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Super Micro Computer

Insider Activity at Super Micro Computer

In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $12,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 40,426,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,425,567,200. This trade represents a 0.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Liang sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $12,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 40,426,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,425,567,200. The trade was a 0.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,040,000 shares of company stock worth $52,755,200. 16.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.