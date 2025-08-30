Morgan Stanley Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Stock

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $210.00 to $222.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 17.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $299.88.

Shares of VEEV opened at $268.85 on Thursday. Veeva Systems has a 1-year low of $200.30 and a 1-year high of $296.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $282.38 and a 200 day moving average of $254.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.21, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.95.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.23. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 27.29% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The company had revenue of $759.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Priscilla Hung sold 172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.00, for a total transaction of $48,676.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 4,137 shares in the company, valued at $1,170,771. The trade was a 3.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.72, for a total transaction of $91,261.80. Following the transaction, the director owned 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,593,460. This trade represents a 5.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,378 shares of company stock worth $394,217 in the last 90 days. 10.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $274,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $299,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,876,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Veeva Systems by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Veeva Systems by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

