Jump Financial LLC Has $1.16 Million Position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. $BHLB

Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB – Free Report) by 43.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,300 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,358 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC owned 0.10% of Berkshire Hills Bancorp worth $1,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. AlphaQuest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 25.5% in the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 23,979 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 4,867 shares in the last quarter. CW Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 5.7% in the first quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 16,225 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 166.4% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,842,975 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $48,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151,107 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 34,497 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 13,566 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 505,873 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $13,198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Berkshire Hills Bancorp alerts:

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Price Performance

BHLB opened at $26.11 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.27 and a 52 week high of $32.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.66.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Berkshire Hills Bancorp ( NYSE:BHLB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.11. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $113.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 14th. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 28.13%.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company provides various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, interest-bearing checking, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.