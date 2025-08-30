Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Sells 8,964 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF $BSMQ

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,964 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned about 0.73% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF worth $1,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 5,770 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 237,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,595,000 after purchasing an additional 13,843 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $4,910,000.

NASDAQ:BSMQ opened at $23.55 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.53 and a 200 day moving average of $23.53. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $23.04 and a 52 week high of $23.85.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.0564 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2026. BSMQ was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

