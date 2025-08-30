ADMA Biologics Inc $ADMA Holdings Boosted by Smartleaf Asset Management LLC

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ADMA Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ADMA – Free Report) by 161.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,418 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ADMA Biologics were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in ADMA Biologics by 96.2% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 221,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,402,000 after purchasing an additional 108,800 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in ADMA Biologics by 251.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,589 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,715 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ADMA Biologics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in ADMA Biologics by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 715,672 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,274,000 after purchasing an additional 88,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ADMA Biologics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,293,000. 75.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ADMA shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of ADMA Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on shares of ADMA Biologics from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADMA opened at $17.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.38. ADMA Biologics Inc has a 1 year low of $13.50 and a 1 year high of $25.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.89. The company has a current ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $121.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.77 million. ADMA Biologics had a net margin of 44.06% and a return on equity of 41.01%. ADMA Biologics’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. Analysts expect that ADMA Biologics Inc will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jerrold B. Grossman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total value of $213,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 478,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,190,314.14. This represents a 2.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steve Elms sold 194,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total transaction of $3,941,719.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 87,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,767,559.20. This represents a 69.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 455,621 shares of company stock worth $9,461,633. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

