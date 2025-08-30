Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI Shares Bought by AlphaQuest LLC

AlphaQuest LLC raised its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 175.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Menard Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, North Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 20,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.29, for a total transaction of $5,085,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 23,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,979,629.35. The trade was a 45.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ray Stata sold 3,125 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.23, for a total transaction of $747,593.75. Following the transaction, the director owned 167,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,088,010.33. The trade was a 1.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,615 shares of company stock worth $6,450,988. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Price Performance

NASDAQ ADI opened at $251.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.05. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $158.65 and a 1 year high of $258.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $237.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 18.85%.The firm’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. Analog Devices has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.120-2.320 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 101.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $273.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Analog Devices to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective (up previously from $260.00) on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.53.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

