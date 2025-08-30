Varonis Systems, Inc. $VRNS Shares Sold by AlphaQuest LLC

AlphaQuest LLC lowered its stake in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Free Report) by 51.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,801 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,177 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Varonis Systems by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,953,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,807,000 after purchasing an additional 431,306 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its position in Varonis Systems by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,604,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,904,000 after purchasing an additional 205,781 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Varonis Systems by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,542,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,376,000 after purchasing an additional 529,182 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. raised its position in Varonis Systems by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. now owns 1,482,287 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,964,000 after purchasing an additional 343,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,380,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,322,000 after acquiring an additional 541,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRNS stock opened at $59.02 on Friday.

Shares of VRNS stock opened at $59.02 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.29. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.53 and a twelve month high of $60.58. The company has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.15 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Insider Activity at Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 23.06% and a negative net margin of 17.30%.The company had revenue of $152.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.80 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Varonis Systems has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.160-0.180 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.070-0.080 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Varonis Systems news, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 6,000 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 131,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,583,300. This trade represents a 4.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Guy Melamed sold 51,889 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total value of $2,859,083.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 470,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,930,170.20. This trade represents a 9.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 113,994 shares of company stock worth $6,408,369 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VRNS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VRNS. DA Davidson raised their target price on Varonis Systems from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on Varonis Systems from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. UBS Group raised their target price on Varonis Systems from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wedbush raised their target price on Varonis Systems from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on Varonis Systems in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Varonis Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.47.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; source code, strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

