Foot Locker’s (FL) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Foot Locker from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Foot Locker from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Barclays lowered shares of Foot Locker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Foot Locker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.33.

Foot Locker Stock Down 1.4%

FL stock opened at $24.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.07. Foot Locker has a 12 month low of $11.00 and a 12 month high of $31.43.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The athletic footwear retailer reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Foot Locker had a negative net margin of 4.90% and a positive return on equity of 2.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Foot Locker will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Giovanna Cipriano sold 22,383 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total transaction of $557,336.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 93,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,337,985.50. This trade represents a 19.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FL. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Foot Locker by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 61,293 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $1,502,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Foot Locker in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,505,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Foot Locker in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,125,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Foot Locker by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 283,482 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $6,945,000 after buying an additional 21,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Department of Treasury boosted its stake in Foot Locker by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 28,640 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 8,625 shares during the last quarter.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

