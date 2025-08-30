AlphaQuest LLC Reduces Stock Position in Planet Fitness, Inc. $PLNT

AlphaQuest LLC lessened its holdings in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 311 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PLNT. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Planet Fitness by 358.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,211,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,618,000 after buying an additional 1,728,407 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Planet Fitness by 62.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,289,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,810,000 after buying an additional 1,268,262 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in Planet Fitness by 61.1% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,124,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,265,000 after buying an additional 806,023 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Planet Fitness in the first quarter valued at $54,384,000. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Planet Fitness by 6.3% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,407,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,213,000 after buying an additional 496,047 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Planet Fitness Stock Down 2.0%

NYSE PLNT opened at $104.66 on Friday. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.77 and a 52-week high of $114.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $108.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.90. The firm has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Planet Fitness ( NYSE:PLNT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 110.18% and a net margin of 15.11%.The firm had revenue of $340.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

PLNT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $126.00 target price on Planet Fitness and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $120.00 price objective on Planet Fitness and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Planet Fitness from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Thursday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Planet Fitness presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.38.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The company is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

