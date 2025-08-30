AlphaQuest LLC Has $228,000 Stock Position in FedEx Corporation $FDX

AlphaQuest LLC lifted its position in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 260.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 934 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 675 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FDX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in FedEx by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,489,161 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,994,848,000 after purchasing an additional 289,655 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in FedEx by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,264,993 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $795,940,000 after purchasing an additional 43,989 shares during the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC raised its stake in FedEx by 85.9% during the 1st quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 1,585,033 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $386,399,000 after purchasing an additional 732,266 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in FedEx by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,506,226 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $367,188,000 after purchasing an additional 5,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in FedEx by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,484,122 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $417,528,000 after purchasing an additional 176,656 shares during the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FedEx alerts:

Insider Activity at FedEx

In related news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.29, for a total value of $860,226.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 15,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,696,592.77. This trade represents a 18.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Marvin R. Ellison sold 3,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.94, for a total transaction of $855,353.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 7,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,829,176.80. This represents a 31.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,343 shares of company stock valued at $2,228,816. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FDX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of FedEx from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 target price (down from $275.00) on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $278.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $297.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.96.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FDX

FedEx Price Performance

NYSE:FDX opened at $230.96 on Friday. FedEx Corporation has a 1-year low of $194.29 and a 1-year high of $308.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $230.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $230.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.30.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 24th. The shipping service provider reported $6.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.98 by $0.09. FedEx had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The business had revenue of $22.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.41 earnings per share. FedEx has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.400-4.000 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that FedEx Corporation will post 19.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 8th will be paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 8th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.36%.

FedEx Profile

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.