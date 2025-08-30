AlphaQuest LLC Sells 4,921 Shares of Acuity, Inc. $AYI

AlphaQuest LLC lowered its stake in Acuity, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) by 84.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 884 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 4,921 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Acuity were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Acuity by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,118,613 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $821,287,000 after purchasing an additional 14,071 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Acuity by 1.7% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,139,857 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $300,181,000 after purchasing an additional 18,878 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in Acuity by 158.9% in the fourth quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,088,477 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $317,977,000 after purchasing an additional 668,048 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Acuity by 3.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 832,491 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $219,237,000 after purchasing an additional 24,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Acuity by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 384,504 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $112,325,000 after purchasing an additional 12,492 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Acuity alerts:

Acuity Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of AYI stock opened at $325.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.64. Acuity, Inc. has a one year low of $216.81 and a one year high of $345.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $307.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $280.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Acuity Dividend Announcement

Acuity ( NYSE:AYI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 26th. The electronics maker reported $5.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Acuity had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Acuity, Inc. will post 15.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 18th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 18th. Acuity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AYI shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Acuity from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Acuity from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Acuity from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Acuity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.60.

Read Our Latest Report on AYI

Insider Buying and Selling at Acuity

In other Acuity news, CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 6,000 shares of Acuity stock in a transaction on Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.04, for a total value of $1,806,240.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,628,243.84. The trade was a 24.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 4,125 shares of Acuity stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.30, for a total transaction of $1,230,487.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 6,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,980,115.40. This represents a 38.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Acuity Company Profile

(Free Report)

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.