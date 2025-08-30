AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) Insider Sells $1,021,215.24 in Stock

AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) insider Christopher Douglas Eason sold 12,003 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.08, for a total transaction of $1,021,215.24. Following the sale, the insider owned 5,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $451,009.08. This trade represents a 69.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

AAON Price Performance

AAON opened at $82.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.43 and a beta of 0.94. AAON, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.00 and a fifty-two week high of $144.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Get AAON alerts:

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 11th. The construction company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.09). AAON had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.70%.The business had revenue of $311.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. AAON’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AAON, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

AAON Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. AAON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.21%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AAON shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of AAON from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of AAON from $102.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of AAON from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of AAON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have given a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AAON

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of AAON by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 313 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AAON by 26.3% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 716 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in AAON by 1.3% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 12,151 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AAON by 96.5% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in AAON by 25.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 938 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

AAON Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AAON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.