Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Insider Steven Fendley Sells 7,000 Shares

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) insider Steven Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.58, for a total transaction of $473,060.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 346,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,412,482.78. This represents a 1.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Stock Performance

KTOS opened at $65.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.14. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.83 and a 1-year high of $72.70. The company has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 658.47 and a beta of 1.04.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 3.10%. The firm had revenue of $351.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. purchased a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 129.0% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 893 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Friday, August 8th. Citigroup restated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.64.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. It operates through the Kratos Government Solutions (KGS) and Unmanned Systems (US) segments. The KGS segment consists of an aggregation of KGS operating segments, including microwave electronic products, space, satellite and cyber, training solutions.

Further Reading

