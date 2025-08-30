Insider Selling: Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) SVP Sells $623,140.00 in Stock

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Free Report) SVP Frank Mottola sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.51, for a total transaction of $623,140.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 15,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $689,726.96. This represents a 47.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.6%

NASDAQ:SUPN opened at $45.12 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.94. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.16 and a 52 week high of $45.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.23 and a beta of 0.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on SUPN. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Supernus Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUPN. Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $21,908,000. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 5,196,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $170,169,000 after acquiring an additional 360,000 shares during the last quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 799,253 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,192,000 after acquiring an additional 278,575 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 124.8% during the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 423,828 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,326,000 after acquiring an additional 235,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 248.0% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 292,629 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,581,000 after acquiring an additional 208,552 shares during the last quarter.

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. The company's commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

