Head to Head Review: AMEN Properties (OTCMKTS:AMEN) vs. Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR)

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AMEN Properties and Tuniu”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AMEN Properties $4.08 million 6.70 $2.14 million N/A N/A Tuniu $70.37 million 1.45 $10.57 million $0.05 17.40

Tuniu has higher revenue and earnings than AMEN Properties.

Risk & Volatility

Dividends

AMEN Properties has a beta of 0.32, meaning that its share price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tuniu has a beta of 1.66, meaning that its share price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500.

AMEN Properties pays an annual dividend of $40.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.3%. Tuniu pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. Tuniu pays out 80.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Profitability

This table compares AMEN Properties and Tuniu’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AMEN Properties 47.46% 29.68% 24.53% Tuniu 5.82% 5.94% 3.12%

Summary

AMEN Properties beats Tuniu on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AMEN Properties

AMEN Properties, Inc. owns oil and gas royalty and working interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. It holds interests in oil gas and gas royalties through its ownership of SFF Royalty, LLC; and 100% interests in SFF Production, LLC. The company was formerly known as Crosswalk.com, Inc. and changed its name to AMEN Properties, Inc. in October 2002. AMEN Properties, Inc. was incorporated in 1993 and is based in Richardson, Texas.

About Tuniu

Tuniu Corporation operates as an online leisure travel company in China. The company offers various packaged tours, including organized and self-guided tours; and other travel-related services, such as tourist attraction tickets, visa application services, accommodation reservation, financial services, and hotel booking services, as well as air, train, and bus ticketing for leisure travelers. It also provides car rental and insurance services, as well as advertising services to tourism boards and bureaus. The company offers its products and services through various online and offline channels, including tuniu.com website; mobile platform; a call center in Nanjing; and other offline retail stores in China. Tuniu Corporation was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Nanjing, the People's Republic of China.

