Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) COO Sells $390,391.87 in Stock

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) COO Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $755.11, for a total value of $390,391.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 12,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,522,692.21. This trade represents a 3.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Javier Olivan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

On Monday, August 18th, Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $775.00, for a total value of $400,675.00.

On Friday, August 15th, Javier Olivan sold 2,612 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $782.13, for a total value of $2,042,923.56.

On Monday, August 11th, Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $770.00, for a total value of $398,090.00.

On Monday, August 4th, Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $760.26, for a total value of $393,054.42.

On Monday, July 28th, Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $715.00, for a total value of $369,655.00.

On Monday, July 21st, Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $706.41, for a total value of $365,213.97.

On Monday, July 14th, Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $717.50, for a total value of $370,947.50.

On Monday, July 7th, Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $717.51, for a total value of $370,952.67.

On Monday, June 30th, Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.97, for a total value of $383,081.49.

On Monday, June 23rd, Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.47, for a total value of $353,353.99.

Meta Platforms Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of META stock opened at $738.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $479.80 and a 1 year high of $796.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $735.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $658.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $7.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.75 by $1.39. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 39.33% and a net margin of 39.99%.The company had revenue of $47.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Meta Platforms has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 9,539 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 170,338 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $99,735,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Skye Global Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 130.9% during the fourth quarter. Skye Global Management LP now owns 76,200 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $44,616,000 after buying an additional 43,200 shares in the last quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.5% during the first quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 785 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JMG Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the first quarter valued at $284,000. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $650.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $635.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $775.00 to $870.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $610.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $822.41.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on META

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.