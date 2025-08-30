Insider Buying: 5E Advanced Materials (NASDAQ:FEAM) Director Buys $350,000.00 in Stock

5E Advanced Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEAM – Get Free Report) Director Ascend Global Investment Fund bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.50 per share, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 7,830,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,407,261. This trade represents a 1.29% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

5E Advanced Materials Stock Down 5.4%

NASDAQ:FEAM opened at $3.48 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.12. The firm has a market cap of $78.09 million, a P/E ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.53. 5E Advanced Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.82 and a 52-week high of $24.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 5E Advanced Materials

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in 5E Advanced Materials stock. Marex Group plc purchased a new stake in 5E Advanced Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEAM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 188,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,000. Marex Group plc owned 0.94% of 5E Advanced Materials as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of 5E Advanced Materials in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.00.

About 5E Advanced Materials

5E Advanced Materials, Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia and the United States. The company primarily explores for borates and lithium deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Fort Cady project located in the Mojave Desert region in eastern San Bernardino County, California.

