Analyzing Athena Gold (OTCMKTS:AHNR) and US Gold (NASDAQ:USAU)

Athena Gold (OTCMKTS:AHNR – Get Free Report) and US Gold (NASDAQ:USAU – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Athena Gold and US Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Athena Gold N/A -3.19% -2.82% US Gold N/A -96.02% -57.53%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Athena Gold and US Gold, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Athena Gold 0 0 0 0 0.00 US Gold 0 0 3 0 3.00

Valuation & Earnings

US Gold has a consensus price target of $14.67, suggesting a potential upside of 11.70%. Given US Gold’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe US Gold is more favorable than Athena Gold.

This table compares Athena Gold and US Gold”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Athena Gold N/A N/A -$640,000.00 N/A N/A US Gold N/A N/A -$20.56 million ($1.78) -7.38

Institutional & Insider Ownership

35.9% of Athena Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.6% of US Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.4% of Athena Gold shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.1% of US Gold shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Athena Gold has a beta of -0.97, suggesting that its stock price is 197% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, US Gold has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

US Gold beats Athena Gold on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Athena Gold

Athena Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral resources in the United States. It explores for gold, molybdenum, and copper deposits. The company's flagship property is the Excelsior Springs project comprising 191 unpatented claims and 2 patented mining claims located in Walker Lane, Nevada. It also owns 100% interest in the Crow Springs project, which consists of eleven unpatented mining claims located in Esmeralda County, Nevada. Athena Gold Corporation was formerly known as Athena Silver Corporation and changed its name to Athena Gold Corporation in January 2021. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Vacaville, California.

About US Gold

U.S. Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and development of gold and precious metals in the United States. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the CK Gold project, which consists of various mining leases and other mineral rights covering approximately 1,120 acres in Laramie County, Wyoming; the Keystone project that consists of 601 unpatented lode mining claims covering approximately 20 square miles in Eureka County, Nevada; and the Challis Gold project, which consists of 77 unpatented lode mining claims covering approximately 1,710 acres in Lemhi County, Idaho. It also has earn-in agreement to acquire a 50% ownership interest in the Maggie Creek project located in Eureka County, Nevada. The company was formerly known as Dataram Corporation and changed its name to U.S. Gold Corp. in June 2017. U.S. Gold Corp. is based in Elko, Nevada.

