IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) vs. Mitie Group (OTCMKTS:MITFY) Financial Survey

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) and Mitie Group (OTCMKTS:MITFY) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for IBEX and Mitie Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IBEX 0 3 0 0 2.00 Mitie Group 0 1 0 1 3.00

IBEX presently has a consensus price target of $27.00, indicating a potential downside of 8.57%. Given IBEX’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe IBEX is more favorable than Mitie Group.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IBEX 6.93% 25.51% 12.67% Mitie Group N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares IBEX and Mitie Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

81.2% of IBEX shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Mitie Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.7% of IBEX shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Mitie Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares IBEX and Mitie Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IBEX $508.57 million 0.78 $33.65 million $2.29 12.90 Mitie Group $6.48 billion 0.38 $129.38 million N/A N/A

Mitie Group has higher revenue and earnings than IBEX.

Volatility & Risk

IBEX has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mitie Group has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

IBEX beats Mitie Group on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IBEX

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company products and services portfolio includes ibex Connect, that offers customer service, technical support, revenue generation, and other revenue generation outsourced back-office services through the CX model, which integrates voice, email, chat, SMS, social media, and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that comprises digital marketing, e-commerce technology, and platform solutions; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor, and manage its clients' customer experience. It operates customer engagement and customer acquisition delivery centers. The company serves banking and financial services, delivery and logistics, health tech and wellness, high tech, retail and e-commerce, streaming and entertainment, travel and hospitality, and utility industries. The company was formerly known as IBEX Holdings Limited and changed its name to IBEX Limited in September 2019. IBEX Limited was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Washington, District of Columbia. The company is a subsidiary of The Resource Group International Limited.

About Mitie Group

Mitie Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides facilities management and professional services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Business Services, Technical Services, Central Government & Defense (CG&D), Communities. The company provides decarbonization, electrical grid connections, emission intelligence, energy and carbon, EV fleets, and heat solutions, as well as solar energy; cleaning and hygiene, engineering maintenance, integrated facilities management, landscape, and waste management services; project and workplace services; and Fire & security systems, front of house, intelligence, vetting, and security guarding service. It serves to financial, professional, life science, manufacturing, media, telecom and tech, retail, shopping centres, transport, utilities, central and local government, critical environment, defence, education, healthcare, and justice and immigration sectors. The company was incorporated in 1936 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

