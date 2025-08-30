Insider Buying: Lindsay Australia (ASX:LAU) Insider Acquires A$346,573.46 in Stock

Lindsay Australia Limited (ASX:LAU – Get Free Report) insider Robert Miller bought 514,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.67 per share, with a total value of A$346,573.46.
Lindsay Australia Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $277.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.40, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.02.
Lindsay Australia Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.015 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, September 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 224.0%. Lindsay Australia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.
Lindsay Australia Company Profile
Lindsay Australia Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated transport, logistics, and rural supply services to the food processing, food services, fresh produce, and horticulture sectors in Australia. The company operates through Transport and Rural segments. It also provides seed, chemical, nutrients, fertilizer, irrigation, farm consumables, and packaging.
