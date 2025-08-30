Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Price Target Raised to C$113.00

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Free Report) (NYSE:CM) had its price target increased by Royal Bank Of Canada from C$112.00 to C$113.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank Of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$100.00 to C$106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$94.00 to C$102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$110.00 to C$117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$94.00 to C$96.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$108.25.

Shares of TSE CM opened at C$106.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$99.88 and its 200-day moving average is C$91.16. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1 year low of C$75.37 and a 1 year high of C$107.13. The firm has a market capitalization of C$98.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 28th were paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 27th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is presently 46.98%.

In other Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce news, Senior Officer Christina Charlotte Kramer sold 43,490 shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$93.07, for a total value of C$4,047,614.30. Also, Senior Officer John Hountalas sold 32,018 shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$93.87, for a total transaction of C$3,005,657.73. In the last three months, insiders sold 105,837 shares of company stock worth $9,903,590. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is Canada’s fifth- largest bank, operating three business segments: retail and business banking, wealth management, and capital markets. It serves approximately 11 million personal banking and business customers, primarily in Canada.

