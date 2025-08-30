Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Price Target Raised to $167.00

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Bank of America from $165.00 to $167.00 in a report published on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on DELL. Wall Street Zen lowered Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.31.

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of DELL stock opened at $122.20 on Friday. Dell Technologies has a 52-week low of $66.25 and a 52-week high of $147.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.45.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The technology company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.03. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 251.39% and a net margin of 4.73%.The business had revenue of $29.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. Dell Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Dell Technologies has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.450-2.450 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 9.550-9.550 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dell Technologies will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 22nd were issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.88%.

Insider Transactions at Dell Technologies

In related news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 70,165 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.82, for a total value of $7,635,355.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 79,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,697,764.96. This trade represents a 46.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 625,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.20, for a total transaction of $78,875,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 960,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,158,310. The trade was a 39.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,989,063 shares of company stock worth $1,583,673,412 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 42.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Dell Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 2.0% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 4,318 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 1.0% in the second quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,953 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 3.1% in the first quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 1,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 4.9% during the second quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

About Dell Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Recommended Stories

