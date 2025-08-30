Bank of America Issues Positive Forecast for Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) Stock Price

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI – Free Report) (NYSE:AGI) had its price objective hoisted by Bank of America from C$50.50 to C$55.00 in a research report released on Friday morning,BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AGI. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$51.75 to C$52.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Stifel Canada raised Alamos Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on Alamos Gold from C$48.00 to C$47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have issued a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$46.21.

TSE AGI opened at C$41.84 on Friday. Alamos Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$24.37 and a fifty-two week high of C$42.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.48, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$36.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$36.31. The stock has a market cap of C$17.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 0.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.20%.

In related news, Senior Officer Luc Guimond sold 10,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$36.95, for a total transaction of C$378,774.45. Also, Senior Officer John Michael Fitzgerald sold 40,000 shares of Alamos Gold stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$37.00, for a total value of C$1,479,880.00. Insiders sold a total of 75,204 shares of company stock valued at $2,784,736 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Alamos Gold Inc acquires, explores, and produces gold and other precious metals, and operates in two principal geographic areas: Canada and Mexico. The company has three operating mines in North America: the Young-Davidson Mine in Canada and the Mulatos and El Chanate Mines in Sonora, Mexico. The Young-Davidson mine is the group’s largest revenue contributor, and the property also holds mineral leases and claims covering approximately 11,000 acres.

