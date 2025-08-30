Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Given New $100.00 Price Target at Rosenblatt Securities

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Rosenblatt Securities from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AMBA. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Ambarella from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America increased their target price on Ambarella from $63.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Summit Insights raised Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Ambarella from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ambarella currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.88.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMBA
Ambarella Price Performance
Insider Buying and Selling at Ambarella
In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total value of $62,580.00. Following the sale, the director owned 39,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,458,204.98. The trade was a 2.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Ambarella
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ambarella by 362.2% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ambarella during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Ambarella by 44.1% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 935 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Virtus Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Ambarella during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Ambarella Company Profile
Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image signal processing, and artificial intelligence processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Ambarella
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Improving Fundamentals Drive New Buybacks for 3 Strong Performers
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- 3 Reasons Gartner Could Be the Best Buy of Q3
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Free Cash Flow Boom Keeps Microsoft Ahead of the Pack
Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.