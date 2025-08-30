Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Given New $100.00 Price Target at Rosenblatt Securities

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Rosenblatt Securities from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AMBA. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Ambarella from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America increased their target price on Ambarella from $63.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Summit Insights raised Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Ambarella from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ambarella currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.88.

Get Ambarella alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMBA

Ambarella Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Ambarella

Shares of AMBA stock opened at $82.48 on Friday. Ambarella has a one year low of $38.86 and a one year high of $93.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.09 and a beta of 2.08.

In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total value of $62,580.00. Following the sale, the director owned 39,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,458,204.98. The trade was a 2.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ambarella

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ambarella by 362.2% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ambarella during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Ambarella by 44.1% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 935 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Virtus Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Ambarella during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ambarella Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image signal processing, and artificial intelligence processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.