Evercore ISI Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Stock

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Evercore ISI from $75.00 to $77.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an in-line rating on the technology retailer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wedbush cut their price objective on Best Buy from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Barclays lowered their target price on Best Buy from $89.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 30th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Best Buy from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Best Buy from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Best Buy from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.44.

Best Buy Trading Up 1.3%

NYSE:BBY opened at $73.59 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.04. Best Buy has a 1 year low of $54.99 and a 1 year high of $103.71.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 28th. The technology retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 47.32% and a net margin of 1.87%.Best Buy’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. Best Buy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.150-6.300 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Best Buy will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 18th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.2%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.91%.

Insider Activity at Best Buy

In related news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 729,201 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total transaction of $53,195,212.95. Following the sale, the chairman owned 196,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,305,495. This trade represents a 78.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Best Buy

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBY. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the second quarter valued at $171,851,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Best Buy by 3,890.0% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,023,677 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $75,353,000 after buying an additional 998,021 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Best Buy by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,501,617 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $235,064,000 after buying an additional 991,141 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Best Buy by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,548,650 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $305,351,000 after buying an additional 621,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Best Buy by 855.5% in the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 686,644 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $46,094,000 after buying an additional 614,779 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

Further Reading

