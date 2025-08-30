Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Price Target Raised to $54.00

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

AAP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group set a $65.00 target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Citigroup set a $60.00 target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Advance Auto Parts currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $51.78.

Shares of NYSE:AAP opened at $60.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of -9.53 and a beta of 1.05. Advance Auto Parts has a 1 year low of $28.89 and a 1 year high of $70.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a negative net margin of 4.37% and a negative return on equity of 1.97%. Advance Auto Parts’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Advance Auto Parts has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.200-2.20 EPS. Analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advance Auto Parts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently -15.70%.

Insider Activity at Advance Auto Parts

In other news, SVP Jason Hand sold 948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total transaction of $45,996.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 9,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,183.52. This represents a 8.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAP. REAP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Advance Auto Parts by 189.0% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in Advance Auto Parts by 290.3% in the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Advance Auto Parts by 355.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

